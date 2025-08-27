Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing change of command ceremony 2025

    MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike  

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    Current and former commanding generals of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW) render their respects to colors during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Maj. Gen. William H. Swan to Maj. Gen. Ryan S. Rideout. 2nd MAW generates, deploys and sustains expeditionary, combat-ready aviation forces for II Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine Corps and the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Rowdy Vanskike)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 22:32
    Photo ID: 9284765
    VIRIN: 250827-M-YH653-1098
    Resolution: 7921x3263
    Size: 11.83 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
