    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing change of command ceremony 2025 [Image 9 of 11]

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing change of command ceremony 2025

    NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Bryan Giraldo 

    2nd Marine Aircraft Wing   

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. William H. Swan, from Wisconsin, the former commanding general of 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing (MAW), addresses the audience during a change of command ceremony at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, North Carolina, Aug. 28, 2025. The ceremony represented a transfer of responsibility, authority, and accountability from Swan to Maj. Gen. Ryan S. Rideout. 2nd MAW generates, deploys and sustains expeditionary, combat-ready Aviation forces for II Marine Expeditionary Force, the Marine Corps and the joint force. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Bryan Giraldo)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 22:25
    Photo ID: 9284733
    VIRIN: 250828-M-OV696-1215
    Resolution: 4480x6720
    Size: 1.66 MB
    Location: NORTH CAROLINA, US
    This work, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing change of command ceremony 2025 [Image 11 of 11], by LCpl Bryan Giraldo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Marine Aviation
    2D MAW
    DAO
    USMCNews
    USMC
    coc

