11th Air Task Force Leadership Gives Appreciation Plaque to the Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, commander of the 11th Air Task Force, presents governor David M. Apatang of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands a plaque of appreciation for the local government’s support to the U.S. Air Force during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, Aug. 4, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, a new way of conducting operations in a contested, dynamic environment to build capabilities making a stronger, more lethal deterrent force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)