    11th Air Task Force Leadership Gives Appreciation Plaque to the Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands [Image 2 of 4]

    11th Air Task Force Leadership Gives Appreciation Plaque to the Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

    SAIPAN, NORTHERN MARIANA ISLANDS

    08.03.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Brett Cassidy, commander of the 11th Air Task Force, speaks with governor David M. Apatang of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands, right, after 11 ATF leadership presented the governor with a plaque of appreciation for the local government’s support to the Air Force during exercise Resolute Force Pacific in Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, Aug. 4, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, employing more than 400 Joint and coalition aircraft and more than 12,000 members at more than 50 locations across 3,000 miles. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2025
