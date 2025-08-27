11th Air Task Force Leadership Gives Appreciation Plaque to the Governor of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Sharreen Taylor, 11th Air Task Force command chief, speaks with Edward Camacho, special assistant to the governor, Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands Bureau for Military Affairs, during a meeting to thank local government members for their support to the U.S. Air Force during exercise Resolute Force Pacific on Saipan, Northern Mariana Islands, Aug. 4, 2025. REFORPAC is part of the first-in-a-generation Department-Level Exercise series, designed to deliver combat airpower to the Indo-Pacific region at speed and scale, and conduct operations in a contested, dynamic environment. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)