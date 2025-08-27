Naval Base San Diego Changes Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (August 28, 2025) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, delivers remarks at the change of command ceremony for Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), held at Naval Base San Diego, Ca., Aug. 28. During the ceremony, Capt. Brian C. Bungay relieved Capt. Robert A. Heely Jr. as NBSD commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)