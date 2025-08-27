Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Naval Base San Diego Changes Command [Image 1 of 2]

    Naval Base San Diego Changes Command

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Zahn 

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    SAN DIEGO (August 28, 2025) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents a plaque to Capt. Robert A Heely Jr., at the official change of command ceremony for Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), held at Naval Base San Diego, Ca., Aug. 28. During the ceremony, Capt. Brian C. Bungay relieved Capt. Robert A. Heely Jr. as NBSD commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)

    CNSP Naval Surface Forces
    Naval Base San Diego (NBSD)

