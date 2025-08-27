SAN DIEGO (August 28, 2025) - Vice Adm. Brendan McLane, commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet, presents a plaque to Capt. Robert A Heely Jr., at the official change of command ceremony for Naval Base San Diego (NBSD), held at Naval Base San Diego, Ca., Aug. 28. During the ceremony, Capt. Brian C. Bungay relieved Capt. Robert A. Heely Jr. as NBSD commanding officer. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Zahn)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 18:55
|Photo ID:
|9284435
|VIRIN:
|250828-N-XI187-1089
|Resolution:
|4728x3152
|Size:
|1.94 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Naval Base San Diego Changes Command [Image 2 of 2], by PO1 Robert Zahn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.