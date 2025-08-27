Carrier Strike Group 15 Conducts Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Rear Adm. Justin A. Kubu, commander, Carrier Strike Group 15 (CSG 15), renders honors to Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), and Rear Adm. Kevin M. Kennedy, former CSG-15 commander, during a change of command ceremony held at the C3F headquarters, Aug. 28, 2025. Carrier Strike Group 15’s mission is to direct, execute, mentor, and assess at-sea live synthetic and academic integrated and advanced training of carrier strike group (CSG), expeditionary strike group (ESG), amphibious ready group (ARG), surface action group commanders, surface independent deployers, allies, and other designated groups, enabling them to operate in integrated, joint, and coalition environments.