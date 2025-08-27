Carrier Strike Group 15 Conducts Change of Command

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), right, Rear Adm. Kevin M. Kennedy, commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, center, and Rear Adm. Justin A. Kubu, prospective commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, render honors during a CSG-15 change of command ceremony held at the Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F) headquarters, Aug. 28, 2025. Carrier Strike Group 15’s mission is to direct, execute, mentor, and assess at-sea live synthetic and academic integrated and advanced training of carrier strike group (CSG), expeditionary strike group (ESG), amphibious ready group (ARG), surface action group commanders, surface independent deployers, allies, and other designated groups, enabling them to operate in integrated, joint, and coalition environments.