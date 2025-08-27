Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Carrier Strike Group 15 Conducts Change of Command [Image 1 of 4]

    Carrier Strike Group 15 Conducts Change of Command

    POINT LOMA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Roberson 

    Commander, Carrier Strike Group 15

    Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F), right, Rear Adm. Kevin M. Kennedy, commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, center, and Rear Adm. Justin A. Kubu, prospective commander, Carrier Strike Group 15, render honors during a CSG-15 change of command ceremony held at the Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet (C3F) headquarters, Aug. 28, 2025. Carrier Strike Group 15’s mission is to direct, execute, mentor, and assess at-sea live synthetic and academic integrated and advanced training of carrier strike group (CSG), expeditionary strike group (ESG), amphibious ready group (ARG), surface action group commanders, surface independent deployers, allies, and other designated groups, enabling them to operate in integrated, joint, and coalition environments.

    This work, Carrier Strike Group 15 Conducts Change of Command [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Brandon Roberson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

