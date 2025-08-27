Carrier Strike Group 15 Conducts Change of Command

POINT LOMA, Calif. – Carrier Strike Group Fifteen (CSG-15) held a change of command ceremony at U.S. 3rd Fleet headquarters, Aug. 28.



Rear Adm. Justin Kubu, a native of Anderson, South Carolina, relieved Rear Adm. Kevin M. Kennedy, a native of Gloucester, New Jersey, to become the 79th commander since CSG-15’s establishment in 1930. Vice Adm. John Wade, commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet, presided over the ceremony.



Throughout his tour leading CSG-15, Kennedy demonstrated strategic leadership and operational excellence in training and preparing U.S. Pacific Fleet naval forces for global deployment. His tenure was marked by the effective oversight and readiness generation of multiple carrier strike groups (CSGs), expeditionary strike groups (ESGs), amphibious ready groups (ARGs), and independent deployers.



“When I assumed command of CSG-15 in April 2024, we faced an evolving strategic landscape that demanded innovation, excellence, and unwavering commitment to warfighting readiness,” said Kennedy. “What this incredible team delivered exceeded every expectation and has set the gold standard for naval training across the Pacific Fleet.”



He led the design and execution of complex exercises intended to ensure advanced high-end fight readiness, including multiple Composite Unit Training Exercises (CTX), Sustainment Exercises (SUSTEX), and Littoral Combat Ship (LCS) Integrated Phase Exercises (IPEX). Additionally, the command leveraged U.S. Indo-Pacific Command (USINDOPACOM) exercises Valiant Shield 24 and Talisman Sabre 25 to conduct continuous certification events in support of Forward-Deployed Naval Forces – Japan (FDNF-J) CSGs and ARGs. His mentorship of senior operational leaders and alignment with Fleet Commanders contributed significantly to warfighting preparedness.



He advanced crisis-based force generation models and performance metrics, enabling accelerated readiness. Also, his team’s collaboration with CSG-4 enhanced global interoperability through improved training standardization and assessment.



In his remarks, Kennedy recognized the hard work and dedication of the CSG-15 staff.



“To my outstanding staff and the men and women of [Tactical Training Group, Pacific], [Expeditionary Warfare Training Group Pacific], and CSG-15: you are the architects of transformation. Together, we didn't just conduct training – we revolutionized it. Through your dedication and expertise, we designed and executed some of the most complex, integrated, multi-domain exercises our Navy has ever seen. From Valiant Shield 24 to the multiple sustainment and composite unit training exercises, you brought an unprecedented level of tactical sophistication to the Navy’s preparation for ‘combat, incident to operations at sea’ across the entire range of required operating capabilities of Carrier Strike Groups.”



Wade spoke to real-world operations and Kennedy’s leadership in CSG-15 that enabled the success of Naval forces in such operations.



“The forces the CSG-15 enterprise has trained and certified have not only deterred aggression; they have also responded brilliantly when our nation called,” he said. “Enabling these accomplishments of course takes leadership, and that’s exactly what Kevin Kennedy provided as the commander. Throughout his tour, he demanded nothing but excellence. He ensured his team stayed focused. He demonstrated remarkable agility, keeping up with evolving challenges and consistently turning complex new requirements into action. He critically assessed their performance – where they did well, they built off their strengths. More importantly, where they didn’t do well, they shared lessons learned and worked collectively to get better.”



Kubu takes command of CSG-15 after serving as Unmanned Task Force for Commander Naval Surface Forces Pacific. A 1995 graduate of The Citadel, Kubu has served in a variety of afloat and ashore billets as a surface warfare officer, including commander of Amphibious Squadron 7 and commanding officer for Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Chafee (DDG 90) and Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Princeton (CG 59).



"Thank you, Kevin, for turning over such a sharp, committed team of professional warfighters," said Rear Adm. Kubu. "To the CSG-15 team: you’ve raised the bar, setting a new standard for warfighting excellence across the Fleet. I am excited to be a part of the cutting-edge efforts as we continue to hone staff readiness, expand training to incorporate new technologies and capabilities, and stay focused on what matters most: ensuring the Fleet is ready to fight and win.”



Carrier Strike Group 15’s mission is to direct, execute, mentor, and assess at-sea live synthetic and academic integrated and advanced training of carrier strike group (CSG), expeditionary strike group (ESG), amphibious ready group (ARG), surface action group commanders, staffs, warfare commanders, coordinators, surface independent deployers, allies, and other designated groups, enabling them to operate in integrated, joint, and coalition environments in the conduct of combatant and operational commander tasking.



