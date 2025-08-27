Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Northern Strike 2025 [Image 9 of 9]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Northern Strike 2025

    MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2025

    Photo by Senior Master Sgt. michael knodle 

    119th Wing, North Dakota Air National Guard

    Air National Guard airmen from the 119th Maintenance Squadron prepares an MQ-9 Reaper Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for flight during the Northern Strike 2025 exercise at the Alpena, Mich. Combat Regional Training Center, August 2-16, 2025. Northern Strike is one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, is taking place now across Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Sr. Master Sgt. Michael Knodle)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.13.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 14:21
    Photo ID: 9283850
    VIRIN: 250813-Z-YT106-2000
    Resolution: 3936x2624
    Size: 5.52 MB
    Location: MICHIGAN, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Northern Strike 2025 [Image 9 of 9], by SMSgt michael knodle, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Northern Strike 2025
    Northern Strike 2025
    Northern Strike 2025
    Northern Strike 2025
    Northern Strike 2025
    Northern Strike 2025
    Northern Strike 2025
    Northern Strike 2025
    Northern Strike 2025

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download