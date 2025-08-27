Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Air National Guard airmen from the 119th Maintenance Squadron prepares an MQ-9 Reaper Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) for flight during the Northern Strike 2025 exercise at the Alpena, Mich. Combat Regional Training Center, August 2-16, 2025. Northern Strike is one of the Department of Defense’s largest reserve component readiness exercises, is taking place now across Michigan. (U.S. Air National Guard Photo by Sr. Master Sgt. Michael Knodle)