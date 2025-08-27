Soldiers complete Phase II Medical Laboratory Technician Training Program at WAMC

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Spc. Angel Robles-Muniz and Pfc. Jimmy Mendoza-Mendoza were recognized for their successful completion of the Phase II Medical Laboratory Technician Training Program during a graduation ceremony at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg North Carolina, August 28, 2025. (Defense Health Agency photo by Keisha Frith)