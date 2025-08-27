Soldiers complete Phase II Medical Laboratory Technician Training Program at WAMC

Spc. Angel Robles-Muniz and Pfc. Jimmy Mendoza-Mendoza were recognized for their successful completion of the Phase II Medical Laboratory Technician Training Program during a graduation ceremony at Womack Army Medical Center, Fort Bragg North Carolina, August 28, 2025. (Defense Health Agency photo by Keisha Frith)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 11:40
|Photo ID:
|9283350
|VIRIN:
|250828-O-EV225-9876
|Resolution:
|4240x3614
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
Web Views: 1
|1
Downloads: 0
|0
