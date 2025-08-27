Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Soldiers complete Phase II Medical Laboratory Technician Training Program at WAMC [Image 2 of 5]

    Soldiers complete Phase II Medical Laboratory Technician Training Program at WAMC

    FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2025

    Photo by Keisha Frith 

    Womack Army Medical Center

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Santiago Rueda, non-commissioned officer in charge, Fort Bragg Blood Donor Center presents a certificate to Pfc. Jimmy Mendoza-Mendoza for completing 68K Medical Laboratory Technician Phase II training on August 28, 2025. Womack Army Medical Center. (Defense Health Agency photo by Keisha Frith)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 11:40
    This work, Soldiers complete Phase II Medical Laboratory Technician Training Program at WAMC [Image 5 of 5], by Keisha Frith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

