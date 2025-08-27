Soldiers complete Phase II Medical Laboratory Technician Training Program at WAMC

U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Santiago Rueda, non-commissioned officer in charge, Fort Bragg Blood Donor Center presents a certificate to Spc. Angel Robles-Muniz for completing 68K Medical Laboratory Technician Phase II training on August 28, 2025. Womack Army Medical Center. (Defense Health Agency photo by Keisha Frith)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 11:40
|Photo ID:
|9283330
|VIRIN:
|250828-O-EV225-6479
|Resolution:
|2006x1835
|Size:
|484.31 KB
|Location:
|FORT BRAGG, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
