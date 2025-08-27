USS Theodore Roosevelt Distinguished Visitor Tour

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and Columbian Navy Rear Adm. Javier Rubio Barrera exchange covers on the flight deck, Aug. 20, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Vazquez)