    USS Theodore Roosevelt Distinguished Visitor Tour [Image 3 of 3]

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.20.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Samuel J. Vazquez Martinez 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 20, 2025) – U.S. Navy Capt. Brian Schrum, commanding officer of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), and Columbian Navy Rear Adm. Javier Rubio Barrera exchange covers on the flight deck, Aug. 20, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Samuel Vazquez)

    Date Taken: 08.20.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 11:34
    Photo ID: 9283321
    VIRIN: 250820-N-VF504-1044
    Resolution: 2947x4421
    Size: 2.35 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Distinguished Visitor Tour [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Samuel J. Vazquez Martinez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

