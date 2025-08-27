USS Theodore Roosevelt Distinguished Visitor Tour

PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2025) –State legislators from Montana and Maryland observe flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 12, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Holloway)
|Date Taken:
|08.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 11:33
|Photo ID:
|9283320
|VIRIN:
|250812-N-YK125-1449
|Resolution:
|5554x3703
|Size:
|1.4 MB
|Location:
|PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
