Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Distinguished Visitor Tour [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Distinguished Visitor Tour

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.12.2025

    Photo by Seaman Ryan Holloway 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    PACIFIC OCEAN (Aug. 12, 2025) –State legislators from Montana and Maryland observe flight operations on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 12, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, flagship of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9, is underway conducting exercises to bolster strike group readiness and capability in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Ryan Holloway)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.12.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 11:33
    Photo ID: 9283320
    VIRIN: 250812-N-YK125-1449
    Resolution: 5554x3703
    Size: 1.4 MB
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS Theodore Roosevelt Distinguished Visitor Tour [Image 3 of 3], by SN Ryan Holloway, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Distinguished Visitor Tour
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Distinguished Visitor Tour
    USS Theodore Roosevelt Distinguished Visitor Tour

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Theodore Roosevelt
    Navy
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71
    Tours

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download