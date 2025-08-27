USS Frank Cable (AS 40) gift exchange with Indian Navy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

CHENNAI, India (Aug. 26, 2025) – Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), receives a plaque from Cmdr. Admit Padha, commanding officer of the Sandhayak-class hydrographic survey ship ISN Darshak (J21), during a meeting aboard Frank Cable while in Chennai, India for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 26, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)