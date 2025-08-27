Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) gift exchange with Indian Navy [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40) gift exchange with Indian Navy

    INDIA

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Andrew McPeek 

    USS Frank Cable (AS 40)

    CHENNAI, India (Aug. 26, 2025) – Capt. Mike Thompson, commanding officer of the forward-deployed submarine tender USS Frank Cable (AS 40), speaks with Cmdr. Admit Padha, commanding officer of the Sandhayak-class hydrographic survey ship ISN Darshak (J21), during a meeting aboard Frank Cable while in Chennai, India for a scheduled port visit, Aug. 26, 2025. Frank Cable is underway supporting U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Andrew McPeek)

    AS 40
    India
    Indian Navy
    USS Frank Cable
    Chennai

