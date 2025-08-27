U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes, 35th Fighter Wing Staff Agency command post controller, receives a call from 35th Security Forces Squadron during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025. The command post section contributes to the overall safety of the base, utilizing the Giant Voice System to deliver timely and critical information across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2025 01:46
|Photo ID:
|9282283
|VIRIN:
|250825-F-TF852-1035
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|12.51 MB
|Location:
|MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Wild Weasel of the Week : Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes [Image 2 of 2], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.