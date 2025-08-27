Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Wild Weasel of the Week : Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes [Image 2 of 2]

    Wild Weasel of the Week : Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes, 35th Fighter Wing Staff Agency command post controller, receives a call from 35th Security Forces Squadron during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025. The command post section contributes to the overall safety of the base, utilizing the Giant Voice System to deliver timely and critical information across the installation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

