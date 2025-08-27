Wild Weasel of the Week : Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes, 35th Fighter Wing Staff Agency command post controller, speaks into the giant voice broadcasting system’s microphone during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025. During the walk-through, Escobar-Payes showcased daily command post operations to 35th Fighter Wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)