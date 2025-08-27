Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Wild Weasel of the Week : Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Wild Weasel of the Week : Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes

    MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JAPAN

    08.25.2025

    Photo by Kohei Sugisawa 

    35th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes, 35th Fighter Wing Staff Agency command post controller, speaks into the giant voice broadcasting system’s microphone during a Wild Weasel Walk-through at Misawa Air Base, Japan, Aug. 25, 2025. During the walk-through, Escobar-Payes showcased daily command post operations to 35th Fighter Wing leadership. (U.S. Air Force photo by Kohei Sugisawa)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2025
    Date Posted: 08.28.2025 01:46
    Photo ID: 9282278
    VIRIN: 250825-F-TF852-1034
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 6.28 MB
    Location: MISAWA AIR BASE, AOMORI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wild Weasel of the Week : Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes [Image 2 of 2], by Kohei Sugisawa, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Wild Weasel of the Week : Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes
    Wild Weasel of the Week : Airman 1st Class Josue Escobar-Payes

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    35th Fighter Wing
    Team Misawa

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download