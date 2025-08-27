U.S Army Maj. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force commander, speaks during a spousal town hall at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 27, 2025. The town hall provided an opportunity for military spouses to ask questions, share concerns, and receive updates on household goods policies. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 18:38
|Photo ID:
|9281744
|VIRIN:
|250827-F-JO760-6844
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|6.37 MB
|Location:
|SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US
This work, PCS JTF holds spouse townhall, by SrA Iain Stanley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
