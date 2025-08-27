PCS JTF holds spouse townhall

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley 

    Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force

    U.S Army Maj. Gen. Lance G. Curtis, Permanent Change of Station Joint Task Force commander, speaks during a spousal town hall at Scott Air Force Base, Illinois, Aug. 27, 2025. The town hall provided an opportunity for military spouses to ask questions, share concerns, and receive updates on household goods policies. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Senior Airman Iain Stanley)

