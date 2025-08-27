PCS JTF holds spouse townhall

SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, Ill.– Military spouses from across the Joint Force joined the Permanent Change of Station (PCS) Joint Task Force for a virtual town hall to give their input on their experiences regarding household goods Aug. 27.



U.S. Army Maj. Gen. Lance Curtis, PCS Joint Task Force commanding general, hosted the town hall to capture the experiences of military families and inform their recommendations to the Secretary of Defense from those affected by PCS moves. PCS Joint Task Force leaders and experts from every branch of the military facilitated the discussion and heard firsthand accounts from spouses worldwide, in various situations, about the challenges they faced during PCS moves.



The team came together to tackle three main topics:



1. How the Department of Defense can better prepare service members and families for the PCS season.



2. Concerns about the quality of service from movers and the industry at large.



3. Challenges with the household goods claims process.



Spouses also raised their concerns about additional issues related to PCS moves. They shared their frustrations with Curtis and the PCS Joint Task Force, and many came forward with constructive recommendations.



The PCS Joint Task Force reiterated its commitment to transparency and shaping the future of the household goods program. They strive towards the ultimate goal of making PCS moves more reliable and less stressful for military families.



“We care about you,” said Curtis. “That’s why we’re doing this, we have empathy and we want to make things better. Please continue to communicate with us; we want to help you.”

