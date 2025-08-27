Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward area refueling point team candidate pulls a 300-foot fuel hose during a FARP team tryout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 18, 2025. FARP contributes to the USAF’s ability to efficiently deliver airpower lethality anywhere in the world by providing a mobile refueling point wherever aircraft can land. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)