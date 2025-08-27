Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team

A U.S. Air Force 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward area refueling point team candidate pulls a 300-foot fuel hose during a FARP team tryout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 18, 2025. FARP teams specialize in, and facilitate, aircraft refueling in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)
|08.22.2025
|08.27.2025 17:49
|9281688
|250822-F-KQ087-1344
|4629x3080
|1.09 MB
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|3
|0
