Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    A U.S. Air Force 355th Logistics Readiness Squadron forward area refueling point team candidate pulls a 300-foot fuel hose during a FARP team tryout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 18, 2025. FARP teams specialize in, and facilitate, aircraft refueling in austere environments. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

