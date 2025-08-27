Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force forward area refueling point team members repackage a fuel hose before the next candidate’s evaluation during a FARP team tryout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 18, 2025. FARP teams enable aircraft refueling in deployed environments when aerial refueling is not an option. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)