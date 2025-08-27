Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos 

    355th Wing

    U.S. Air Force forward area refueling point team members repackage a fuel hose before the next candidate’s evaluation during a FARP team tryout at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 18, 2025. FARP teams enable aircraft refueling in deployed environments when aerial refueling is not an option. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 17:49
    Photo ID: 9281689
    VIRIN: 250822-F-KQ087-1477
    Resolution: 5211x3467
    Size: 2 MB
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team [Image 6 of 6], by SrA Jasmyne Bridgers-Matos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team
    Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team
    Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team
    Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team
    Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team
    Fuel for the mission: Fuels management Airmen try out for forward area refueling point team

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download