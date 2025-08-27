Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BF-1 Returns to MCAS Beaufort [Image 8 of 10]

    BF-1 Returns to MCAS Beaufort

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    A U.S. Marine Corps heavy-lift Sikorsky CH-53K King Stallion helicopter with Marine Heavy Helicopter Squadron 461, Marine Aircraft Group 29, 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, prepares to depart Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort after conducting an F-35B Lightning II long-range external lift operation at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Aug. 27, 2025. The F-35B Lightning II aircraft, known as BF-1, was the first F-35B Lightning II delivered to the Marine Corps at MCAS Beaufort and will now serve as a permanent static display aboard the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 16:46
    Photo ID: 9281335
    VIRIN: 250827-M-YW513-1166
    Resolution: 5795x3863
    Size: 1.31 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1

