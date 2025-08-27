BF-1 Returns to MCAS Beaufort

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with Marine Corp Air Station Beaufort prepare the F-35B Lightning II aircraft known as BF-1 to be towed to its static display position at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Aug. 27, 2025. The F-35B Lightning II aircraft, known as BF-1, was the first F-35B Lightning II delivered to the Marine Corps at MCAS Beaufort and will now serve as a permanent static display aboard the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)