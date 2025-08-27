Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    BF-1 Returns to MCAS Beaufort [Image 5 of 10]

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marines with Marine Corp Air Station Beaufort prepare the F-35B Lightning II aircraft known as BF-1 to be towed to its static display position at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Aug. 27, 2025. The F-35B Lightning II aircraft, known as BF-1, was the first F-35B Lightning II delivered to the Marine Corps at MCAS Beaufort and will now serve as a permanent static display aboard the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)

    Date Taken: 08.27.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 16:46
    Photo ID: 9281332
    VIRIN: 250827-M-YW513-1140
    Resolution: 6327x4218
    Size: 1.14 MB
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, BF-1 Returns to MCAS Beaufort [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Julius Hackney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

