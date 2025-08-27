U.S. Marines with Marine Corp Air Station Beaufort prepare the F-35B Lightning II aircraft known as BF-1 to be towed to its static display position at MCAS Beaufort, South Carolina, Aug. 27, 2025. The F-35B Lightning II aircraft, known as BF-1, was the first F-35B Lightning II delivered to the Marine Corps at MCAS Beaufort and will now serve as a permanent static display aboard the air station. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Julius Hackney)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 16:46
|Photo ID:
|9281332
|VIRIN:
|250827-M-YW513-1140
|Resolution:
|6327x4218
|Size:
|1.14 MB
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Web Views:
|9
|Downloads:
|1
This work, BF-1 Returns to MCAS Beaufort [Image 10 of 10], by LCpl Julius Hackney, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.