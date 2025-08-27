Intern aids with enhancing DLA Energy’s data analytics using AI

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

John Wilison, Nancy Kreidler, Andy Nguyen, Kaleyse Belton, Reuel Florendo, and Karen Thorton (left to right) are pictured after presenting at the Acquisition Workforce Symposium held at the Defense Logistics Agency Headquarters Complex, McNamara Auditorium, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on June 12, 2025. (Photo courtesy of DLA Energy)