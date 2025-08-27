Intern aids with enhancing DLA Energy’s data analytics using AI

Courtesy Photo | John Wilison, Nancy Kreidler, Andy Nguyen, Kaleyse Belton, Reuel Florendo, and Karen...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | John Wilison, Nancy Kreidler, Andy Nguyen, Kaleyse Belton, Reuel Florendo, and Karen Thorton (left to right) are pictured after presenting at the Acquisition Workforce Symposium held at the Defense Logistics Agency Headquarters Complex, McNamara Auditorium, Fort Belvoir, Virginia, on June 12, 2025. (Photo courtesy of DLA Energy) see less | View Image Page

As a fourth-year student at North Carolina Agriculture and Technical State University and intern, Kaleyse Belton is helping the Defense Logistics Agency (DLA) Energy acquisition workforce improve data analytics using artificial intelligence.



While studying supply chain management in college, Belton joined DLA Energy as a management assistant & data analyst intern, June 2 - July 28, through the Defense Civilian Training Corps (DCTC) program. DCTC is a congressionally mandated talent development pilot program consisting of a two-year curriculum to include a project-based summer internship to prepare college students for direct pathway into acquisition-related careers at Department of Defense organizations.



Selection for DCTC is highly competitive. Participants in the program are college students majoring in finance, engineering, sciences, business, and public policy from four universities: North Carolina A&T, Purdue, the University of Arizona and Virginia Tech.



Interested in data analytics, Belton saw the internship as an opportunity to deepen her understanding of how Artificial Intelligence (AI) can enhance decision-making and operational efficiency.



“This internship offered me a chance to expand on my previous role as a procurement intern by working on data analytics projects that utilize AI, giving me the opportunity to contribute to data-driven improvements in the Department of Defense,” she said.



During her internship, Belton analyzed data from the Acquisition Talent Management System (DATMS), collaborated with teams across the supply chain and conducted research on using AI for automation to improve data analytics in DLA Energy’s Bulk Petroleum Supply Chain Services.



“This research will help create an automation process for repetitive tasks, which will save time and increase workers’ efficiency,” she said. “It felt great knowing that my work could contribute to more efficient processes with the Department of Defense.”



Belton also appreciated the opportunity to collaborate with experienced professionals across different teams within DLA Energy.



“They were open to sharing their knowledge, and I learned so much about how data, technology, and supply chain operations all come together in support of national defense,” she said. “The hands-on experience helped me see how the skills I’m developing in school can directly contribute to solving real-world problems.”



“It also gave me a deeper appreciation for public service and the critical role that organizations like DLA Energy play in supporting the war fighter,” Belton added.



Belton volunteered as a member of the planning team for DLA Energy’s Acquisition Workforce Symposium during her internship. She also participated in two Franklin Covey leadership development classes and worked on a project to help bring AI to the workplace which was presented at the symposium.



“At DLA Energy, we are strong believers in “developmental heat”—an approach that places individuals on projects with meaningful risk and reward, pushes them to the edge of their comfort zone, and gives them visibility in front of key stakeholders,” said DLA Energy’s Acquisition Workforce Development Division Chief Ditu Kasuyi.



“Kaleyse embraced this with enthusiasm. At the very start of her internship, we challenged her to participate in the Next Level Collaboration Workshop, despite her limited initial familiarity with our agency,” Kasuyi said.



“She not only learned quickly but contributed meaningfully by sharing how she leveraged AI tools in her work — a brave and valuable perspective, especially as the newest and youngest voice in the room,” he added.



Kasuyi said the high-profile opportunity could have intimidated even seasoned professionals, but Belton transformed her nerves into a compelling account of her experience in the DCTC program. Her poise and authenticity resonated with the audience and made a lasting impression.



Upon learning about the digital platforms used by DLA Energy’s Procurement Process Support Directorate, she proactively sought out opportunities to engage with the Procurement Transformation Division—further proof of her desire to learn, grow, and make an impact, he said.

Reflecting on her internship, Belton noted the growth she experienced by just being open to learning and trying new things.



“I enjoyed seeing how everything I worked on made an impact, and it helped me feel more confident in what I bring to the table,” she said.

“People notice when you’re engaged and trying to make an impact,” Belton added.



“Don’t be afraid to speak up,” she said. “Take every opportunity to learn, even if its outside your comfort zone, because that is where you grow the most.”



Kasuyi shared that he was continually impressed and inspired by the spirit and passion of Belton.



“During her time as a DLA Energy Intern through the DCTC, I had the privilege of working closely with her—and it quickly became evident that Kaleyse embodies grit, tenacity, and the promise of a rising leader,” he said.



“Belton consistently demonstrates initiative,” Kasuyi added. Upon learning about the digital platforms used by DLA Energy’s Procurement Process Support Directorate, she proactively sought opportunities to engage with the Procurement Transformation Division—further proof of her desire to learn, grow, and make an impact.”



“She is precisely the kind of emerging professional we aim to recruit—driven, thoughtful, and courageous in the face of new challenges,” Kasuyi said. “She is a remarkable talent who embodies the spirit of DLA Energy: providing superior support to the warfighter at the speed of change.”