    Intern aids with enhancing DLA Energy’s data analytics using AI [Image 1 of 2]

    FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2025

    Photo by Ebony Gay 

    Defense Logistics Agency Energy

    Kaleyse Belton, a fourth-year North Carolina A&T State University student and DLA Energy intern, receives a Certificate of Excellence June 12, 2025, for her dedication, coordination and collaboration at the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Acquisition Workforce Symposium at DLA Headquarters, Fort Belvoir, Va. (Photo courtesy of DLA Energy)

    acquisition
    DLA Energy
    AI
    artificial intelligence
    data analytics
    Kaleyse Belton

