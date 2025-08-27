Kaleyse Belton, a fourth-year North Carolina A&T State University student and DLA Energy intern, receives a Certificate of Excellence June 12, 2025, for her dedication, coordination and collaboration at the Defense Logistics Agency Energy Acquisition Workforce Symposium at DLA Headquarters, Fort Belvoir, Va. (Photo courtesy of DLA Energy)
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 16:41
|Photo ID:
|9281324
|VIRIN:
|250827-D-D0441-1001
|Resolution:
|2560x1440
|Size:
|1.54 MB
|Location:
|FORT BELVOIR, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Intern aids with enhancing DLA Energy’s data analytics using AI [Image 2 of 2], by Ebony Gay, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Intern aids with enhancing DLA Energy’s data analytics using AI
No keywords found.