USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Tahj Vanterpool, from

St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, cleans an aircraft forklift in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class

aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the

flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its

homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix

Almeyda)