USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Tahj Vanterpool, from
St. Thomas, U.S. Virgin Islands, cleans an aircraft forklift in the hangar bay of the Nimitz-class
aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the
flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its
homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Maddix
Almeyda)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 13:51
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
