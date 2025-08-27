USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician Joel Trinidad,

from Zambales, Philippines, performs maintenance on an aircraft jack aboard the Nimitz-class

aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the

flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its

homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam

Barnett)