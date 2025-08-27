USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician Joel Trinidad,
from Zambales, Philippines, performs maintenance on an aircraft jack aboard the Nimitz-class
aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the
flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its
homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam
Barnett)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 13:52
|Photo ID:
|9280705
|VIRIN:
|250826-N-AM412-1012
|Resolution:
|6505x5204
|Size:
|1.67 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
