    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

    USS Theodore Roosevelt Maintenance

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2025

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Aug. 26, 2025) – U.S. Navy Aviation Support Equipment Technician Joel Trinidad,
    from Zambales, Philippines, performs maintenance on an aircraft jack aboard the Nimitz-class
    aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Aug. 26, 2025. Theodore Roosevelt, the
    flagship of Carrier Strike Group 9, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its
    homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Adam
    Barnett)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 13:52
    Photo ID: 9280705
    VIRIN: 250826-N-AM412-1012
    Resolution: 6505x5204
    Size: 1.67 MB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Maintenance
    USS Theodore Roosevelt
    CVN 71

