Valley mother and daughter enlist in the U.S. Army.

On August 21st, 2025, Tatenda Muparutsa and her mother, Lomtunzi Chidziwa accepted the oath of enlistment in a ceremony held at the Military Entrance Processing Station located in downtown Phoenix Arizona
|08.21.2025
|08.27.2025 12:25
|Location:
|SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US
