Valley mother and daughter enlist in the U.S. Army.

PHOENIX, AZ - The U.S. Army met its recruiting goal a whole three months ahead of schedule. In June, more than 60,000 new recruits enlisted to serve in a variety of combat, technical and specialty career fields. This success can be credited to community outreach initiatives, programs like the future soldier preparation course or good old fashioned recruiter efforts. These elements can be attributed to a valley mother and daughter that both committed to Army enlistment.

On August 21st, 2025, Tatenda Muparutsa and her mother, Lomtunzi Chidziwa accepted the oath of enlistment in a ceremony held at the Military Entrance Processing Station located in downtown Phoenix Arizona. Back in June, Tatenda, an interior design student at Scottsdale Community College made an interview appointment with her local recruiter. She was dropped off by her mother Lomtunzi, but she was quicky invited to hear about the career fields and benefits that the Army had to offer. Both Lomtunzi and Tatenda were impressed with what they heard and had a weeklong conversation about enlisting. Daughter, Tatenda was on board and mother, Lomtunzi was also interested but had reservations as she was just over the maximum enlistment age. Both took the entry exam and did well. Lomtunzi was granted an age waiver and both mother and daughter selected Military Occupational Specialty 12W, carpentry and masonry specialist. This career field has a hands-on technical knowledge of construction and repair of wooden and concrete structures. Both mother and daughter will be assigned to an Army Reserve unit in Scottsdale Arizona.

This October, Tatenda will ship out to Fort Leonard Wood Missouri to perform basic combat training and follow up with her specialty career training. Lomtunzi, will follow the same path in February as she is wrapping up her nursing degree at Grand Canyon University. Tatenda expects the training to be tough, she is both nervous and excited. The family is originally from Zimbabwe and have been in Arizona just little over a year. Mother and daughter explained that they are preparing physically, mentally and enjoy spending time with the family as that is where most of their support and inspiration to serve comes from.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 08.21.2025 Date Posted: 08.27.2025 12:25 Story ID: 546652 Location: SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Valley mother and daughter enlist in the U.S. Army., by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.