Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Valley mother and daughter enlist in the U.S. Army. [Image 2 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Valley mother and daughter enlist in the U.S. Army.

    SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Gabriel Betancourt 

    U.S. Army Recruiting Battalion - Phoenix

    On August 21st, 2025, Tatenda Muparutsa and her mother, Lomtunzi Chidziwa accepted the oath of enlistment in a ceremony held at the Military Entrance Processing Station located in downtown Phoenix Arizona

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 12:25
    Photo ID: 9280555
    VIRIN: 250821-D-WL684-1414
    Resolution: 1080x720
    Size: 297.51 KB
    Location: SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Valley mother and daughter enlist in the U.S. Army. [Image 3 of 3], by Gabriel Betancourt, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Valley mother and daughter enlist in the U.S. Army.
    Valley mother and daughter enlist in the U.S. Army.
    Valley mother and daughter enlist in the U.S. Army.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Valley mother and daughter enlist in the U.S. Army.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Army Recruitment Scottsdale

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download