Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Commanding Officer, CAPT Luis "Rick" Rivera and Production Director, Mr. David Kelly visited the FRCSW site at MCAS Miramar to personally express their appreciation for the exceptional efforts of the workforce throughout FY25.
|Date Taken:
|07.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2025 12:15
|Photo ID:
|9280551
|VIRIN:
|250715-N-JO235-7265
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|6.75 MB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, FRCSW Leadership Visits MCAS Miramar [Image 4 of 4], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
FRCSW Leadership Visits MCAS Miramar
No keywords found.