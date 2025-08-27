FRCSW Leadership Visits MCAS Miramar

Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Commanding Officer, CAPT Luis "Rick" Rivera and Production Director, Mr. David Kelly visited the FRCSW site at MCAS Miramar to personally express their appreciation for the exceptional efforts of the workforce throughout FY25. During their visit, CAPT Rivera and Mr. Kelly engaged in conversations with employees in a group setting, offering both praise and encouragement for the team's continued commitment to excellence in support of naval aviation readiness.



The visit served not only as a moment to thank employees for their tireless dedication to the FRCSW mission, but also to formally recognize their outstanding success in once again meeting, and in many cases exceeding, production goals for the year. This accomplishment reflects the deep professionalism, expertise, and teamwork that define the Miramar site and its integral role within the broader FRC enterprise.



By taking the time to speak directly with those on the front lines, CAPT Rivera and Mr. Kelly reinforced the importance of each individual’s contributions to warfighter support. FRCSW leadership remains deeply connected to the work being done across all levels and knows that the success of the mission is made possible by the daily efforts of the skilled artisans, engineers, planners, and support personnel at the command. FRCSW employees are the Backbone of Readiness.

Date Taken: 07.15.2025 Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US