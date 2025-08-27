Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    FRCSW Leadership Visits MCAS Miramar [Image 1 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    FRCSW Leadership Visits MCAS Miramar

    SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    07.15.2025

    Photo by Michael A Furlano 

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest

    Fleet Readiness Center Southwest (FRCSW) Commanding Officer, CAPT Luis "Rick" Rivera and Production Director, Mr. David Kelly visited the FRCSW site at MCAS Miramar to personally express their appreciation for the exceptional efforts of the workforce throughout FY25.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 12:15
    Photo ID: 9280544
    VIRIN: 250715-N-JO235-1489
    Resolution: 1643x881
    Size: 258.6 KB
    Location: SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, FRCSW Leadership Visits MCAS Miramar [Image 4 of 4], by Michael A Furlano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    FRCSW Leadership Visits MCAS Miramar
    FRCSW Leadership Visits MCAS Miramar
    FRCSW Leadership Visits MCAS Miramar
    FRCSW Leadership Visits MCAS Miramar

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    FRCSW Leadership Visits MCAS Miramar

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download