President Benjamin Harrison Honored in Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Aug. 16, 2025, military leaders, civic organizations, community members and descendants gathered at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis, to honor President Benjamin Harrison during the annual wreath-laying ceremony commemorating his 192nd birthday.



The ceremony blended military formality with community participation. Attendees stood for an invocation from Chaplain (Col.) Douglas Hedrick, 88th Readiness Division.