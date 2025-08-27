President Benjamin Harrison Honored in Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony

On Aug. 16, 2025, military leaders, civic organizations, community members and descendants gathered at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis, to honor President Benjamin Harrison during the annual wreath-laying ceremony commemorating his 192nd birthday.
The ceremony blended military formality with community participation. Attendees stood for an invocation from Chaplain (Col.) Douglas Hedrick, 88th Readiness Division.
