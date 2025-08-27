President Benjamin Harrison Honored in Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

On Aug. 16, 2025, military leaders, civic organizations, community members and descendants gathered at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis, to honor President Benjamin Harrison during the annual wreath-laying ceremony commemorating his 192nd birthday.



Brig. Gen. Kirk Dailey, deputy commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, and Chaplain (Col.) Douglas Hedrick salute the memorial wreath at Harrison’s grave.