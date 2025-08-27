Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    President Benjamin Harrison Honored in Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 2 of 3]

    President Benjamin Harrison Honored in Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony

    INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2025

    Photo by Spc. Zachary Potter 

    88th Readiness Division

    On Aug. 16, 2025, military leaders, civic organizations, community members and descendants gathered at Crown Hill Cemetery, Indianapolis, to honor President Benjamin Harrison during the annual wreath-laying ceremony commemorating his 192nd birthday.

    Brig. Gen. Kirk Dailey, deputy commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, and Chaplain (Col.) Douglas Hedrick salute the memorial wreath at Harrison’s grave.

    Date Taken: 08.16.2025
    Date Posted: 08.27.2025 12:04
    Photo ID: 9280532
    VIRIN: 250816-A-GB556-1003
    Resolution: 5729x3819
    Size: 1.24 MB
    Location: INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, President Benjamin Harrison Honored in Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony [Image 3 of 3], by SPC Zachary Potter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army Reserve
    Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site
    Indianapolis
    President Benjamin Harrison

