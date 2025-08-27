President Benjamin Harrison Honored in Annual Wreath-Laying Ceremony

On Aug. 16, 2025, military leaders, civic organizations, community members and descendants gathered at Crown Hill Cemetery to honor President Benjamin Harrison during the annual wreath-laying ceremony commemorating his 192nd birthday.



The tradition, carried out each year by presidential proclamation, recognizes Harrison’s service as the nation’s 23rd president and Indiana’s only commander in chief.



The event was hosted by the Benjamin Harrison Presidential Site in partnership with the U.S. Army Reserve’s 88th Readiness Division.



Retired Army Maj. Christopher Barnthouse, who has long served as master of ceremonies, opened the program with a welcome on behalf of the President of the United States and the presidential site.



Reenactors from Company A, First Battalion, 19th United States Regular Infantry began the

program, honoring Harrison’s service as a Union officer during the Civil War. The military

presence emphasized not only Harrison’s presidential legacy but also his record of service to the nation long before he entered the White House.



Among the honored guests was Brig. Gen. Kirk Dailey, deputy commanding general of the 88th Readiness Division, who represented the President of the United States in placing the memorial wreath at Harrison’s grave. “Honoring the past helps us to look forward with hope into the future,” Dailey said.



Representatives of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) added a particularly meaningful layer to the program. Elaine Sholty, Indiana DAR state regent, and Jill Fewell, regent of the Caroline Scott Harrison Chapter, both delivered remarks. Their presence underscored the organization’s close ties to Harrison’s presidency: the DAR was founded in 1890 during his administration, with first lady Caroline Scott Harrison serving as its first president general.

The ceremony blended military formality with community participation. Attendees stood for the national anthem, performed by Bethany Gosewehr, followed by an invocation from Chaplain (Col.) Douglas Hedrick.



Looking to the future, discussions are underway to expand and strengthen the annual observance, Gosewehr shares that with the 25th anniversary of Benjamin

Harrison Presidential Site approaching, they would like to host the 2026 ceremony at their location in Indianapolis. The hope is to draw in more organizations and members of the public, ensuring the tradition remains vibrant and accessible.



The ceremony has been held annually since the Eisenhower administration, which established the presidential proclamation calling for each deceased president to be honored on the anniversary of their birth. For decades, the U.S. Army Reserve and local organizations have upheld that responsibility in Indianapolis, reminding Hoosiers and visitors alike of Harrison’s place in American history.



“He’s the only president from Indiana,” Barnthouse said. “It’s important for people to understand the history. By doing things like this, we keep track of our history. You don’t know where you’re going until you know where you’ve come from.”



(Story by Sgt. Zachary Potter, 350 PA DET, 88th RD, U.S. Army Reserve)

