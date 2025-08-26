Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Space Force Service Dress Uniform [Image 1 of 2]

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Chad Trujillo  

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    A U.S. Space Force Guardian wears the branch’s Service Dress Uniform at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 22, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Trujillo)

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 21:07
    Photo ID: 9279429
    VIRIN: 250822-F-KN215-1186
    Resolution: 5522x3490
    Size: 15.74 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Space Force
    Service Dress Uniform
    uniform

