Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Space Force Service Dress Uniform [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    U.S. Space Force Service Dress Uniform

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.22.2025

    Photo by Chad Trujillo  

    Secretary of the Air Force Public Affairs     

    U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Brandi Gonzalez walks the Hap Arnold hallway while wearing the branch’s Service Dress Uniform at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 22, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Trujillo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.22.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 21:07
    Photo ID: 9279430
    VIRIN: 250822-F-KN215-1312
    Resolution: 4344x3233
    Size: 7.81 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Space Force Service Dress Uniform [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Space Force Service Dress Uniform
    U.S. Space Force Service Dress Uniform

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Space Force
    Service Dress Uniform
    uniform

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download