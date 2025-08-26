Date Taken: 08.22.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 21:07 Photo ID: 9279430 VIRIN: 250822-F-KN215-1312 Resolution: 4344x3233 Size: 7.81 MB Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, U.S. Space Force Service Dress Uniform [Image 2 of 2], by Chad Trujillo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.