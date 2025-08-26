U.S. Space Force Service Dress Uniform

U.S. Space Force Senior Master Sgt. Brandi Gonzalez walks the Hap Arnold hallway while wearing the branch’s Service Dress Uniform at the Pentagon, Arlington, Va., Aug. 22, 2025. (U.S. Air Force photo by Chad Trujillo)
|Date Taken:
|08.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 21:07
|Photo ID:
|9279430
|VIRIN:
|250822-F-KN215-1312
|Resolution:
|4344x3233
|Size:
|7.81 MB
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
