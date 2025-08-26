Date Taken: 08.15.2025 Date Posted: 08.26.2025 20:36 Photo ID: 9279414 VIRIN: 250815-Z-SR689-1071 Resolution: 6023x4015 Size: 15.76 MB Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Trump, Putin meet for Alaska 2025 Summit [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.