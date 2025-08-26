U.S. President Donald J. Trump disembarks Air Force One at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 15, 2025. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2025 20:37
|Photo ID:
|9279398
|VIRIN:
|250815-Z-SR689-1047
|Resolution:
|1362x908
|Size:
|975.14 KB
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Trump, Putin meet for Alaska 2025 Summit [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.