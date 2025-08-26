Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trump, Putin meet for Alaska 2025 Summit [Image 10 of 21]

    Trump, Putin meet for Alaska 2025 Summit

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Russian President Vladimir Putin disembarks his presidential aircraft at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, Alaska, Aug. 15, 2025. (Alaska National Guard photo by Seth LaCount)

    Date Taken: 08.15.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 20:37
    Photo ID: 9279399
    VIRIN: 250815-Z-SR689-1052
    Resolution: 3019x2013
    Size: 3.99 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Trump, Putin meet for Alaska 2025 Summit [Image 21 of 21], by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    Putin
    Trump
    Donald J. Trump
    President Trump
    Vladimir Putin

