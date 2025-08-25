Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy [Image 24 of 24]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy

    DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2025

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton 

    Massachusetts National Guard Public Affairs

    DEVENS, Mass. – Soldiers from the 1st Battalion 182nd Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, and the 1st Battalion 69th Infantry Regiment, New York Army National Guard, participated in the annual Logan-Duffy Shooting Match, August 21, 2025, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. The history of the Logan Duffy Rifle Match goes back nearly 90 years to the first match, which was held in 1936. The Winner of the 2025 match was the 1st Battalion 182nd Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2025
    Date Posted: 08.26.2025 14:26
    Photo ID: 9278409
    VIRIN: 250821-Z-JK986-1015
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 3.91 MB
    Location: DEVENS, MASSACHUSETTS, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy [Image 24 of 24], by SFC Steven Eaton, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy
    Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Massachusetts and New York Guardsmen Compete in Historic Logan-Duffy Rifle Competition

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    marksmenship
    Competition
    History
    Logan-Duffy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download