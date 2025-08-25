Mass and New York Compete in 2025 Logan-Duffy

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

DEVENS, Mass. – Soldiers from the 1st Battalion 182nd Infantry Regiment, Massachusetts Army National Guard, and the 1st Battalion 69th Infantry Regiment, New York Army National Guard, participated in the annual Logan-Duffy Shooting Match, August 21, 2025, at Fort Devens, Massachusetts. The history of the Logan Duffy Rifle Match goes back nearly 90 years to the first match, which was held in 1936. The Winner of the 2025 match was the 1st Battalion 182nd Infantry Regiment. (U.S. Army photo by Sgt. 1st Class Steven Eaton)